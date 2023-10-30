Fundraiser launched to help support family of DJ, producer and Music from Memory co-founder Jamie Tiller

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of the late DJ and Music From Memory label co-founder, Jamie Tiller.

Last week, it was announced that Tiller had passed away due to a “tragic accident”. He is survived by his wife, Tasya, and his six-year-old son Max, both of whom live in Berlin. You can donate to the fundraiser here, which has so far raised over €37,000 of its €45,000 goal.

Tiller helped establish Music From Memory, an independent record label that uncovered rare, obscure music from across the globe.

From there, the label would help revive the careers of artists including Gigi Masin, Napoleon Cherry, Dip In The Pool and Suzo Sáiz. Music From Memory would eventually add contemporary artists to its roster such as Yu Su.

In a statement posted on GoFundMe, friend Jen Harris and mother Chrissie Tiller said: “Jamie was an absolute inspiration and an amazing friend. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to touch and inspire people all around the world.”

They also expressed that Tasya, a Ukranian immigrant, was now facing “unexpected expenses” including “travel fees, paperwork processing costs, and an immigration lawyer” required to stay in Berlin.

Additionally, proceeds will go towards “rent and the costs of raising and caring for Max”. The pair went on to state that Tasya was supporting her family “unfortunately without the aid of a pension or life insurance.”

In an additional comment, Tiller said: “We want to thank you all so much for your generosity and for the beautiful things you have said about Jamie. It is a great comfort for all of us in his family to know how much he was loved by the world.

“We wanted you to know that once the immediate expenses caused by this tragic event have been paid the funds will be used to support Jamie’s young son as he grows up without his beloved Papa.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

The remaining members of Music From Memory have stated that a “farewell and celebration of Jamie’s life and legacy” are soon to follow.

This is a developing story.