Fundraiser started for family of man who died in roof collapse at Morbid Angel concert

The family of Fred Livingston Jr – the man who died as a result of a venue’s roof collapsing at a Morbid Angel concert last week – have launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover “the costs that come along with losing a family member”.

Just after 7:45pm last Friday evening (March 31), severe storm conditions caused the roof at the Apollo Theatre – a century-old venue in Belvidere, Illinois – to cave in on itself, killing Livingston and injuring a further 40 concertgoers. Morbid Angel were hosting a sold-out concert there at the time, however they had not yet taken to the stage, and only 260 of their expected 1,500 concertgoers had arrived.

Livingston’s fundraiser was set up by his niece, Brittany Mills, who wrote in a statement shared alongside it: “Our family still cannot comprehend this unexpected tragedy and we are asking for donations to help with the costs that come along with losing a family member. On behalf of our family, we greatly appreciate any support that can be offered to help get us through this tough time.”

At the time of writing, Mills’ fundraiser is close to reaching double its original target, with just over $35,000 raised (against a goal of $20,000). The family are still accepting donations, which can be made here.

In an update shared earlier today (April 3), Mills wrote that she and Livingston’s family are “speechless” over the response they earned with the campaign. She continued: “We are so incredibly grateful for all of the kind words, donations, prayers and good thoughts. Your outpouring love has given our family such comfort in knowing we are cared and loved for.”

Additionally, a separate fundraiser has been started for a woman named Michelle, who reportedly broke her spine, wrist and 10 ribs – and suffered a “huge” laceration to the back of her head – as a result of the Apollo’s roof collapsing. According to Stefanie Mattingly, who launched the campaign, Michelle “will be getting surgery and will be out of work and in recovery for an extended period”.

At the time of writing, Mattingly’s campaign has raised just over $25,000 of its $35,000 goal – you can add to that total by donating here.