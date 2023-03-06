Funeral For A Friend announce ‘Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation’ 20th anniversary tour

Funeral For A Friend will embark on a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation’ later this year.

The album, which Funeral For A Friend will play in full, features singles such as ‘Juneau’, ‘She Drove Me To Daytime Television’ and ‘Rookie Of The Year’ and launched the Welsh rockers to popularity back in 2003.

The band previously played ‘Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation’ in full on their ‘Last Chance To Dance’ farewell tour in 2016. It also made up a large part of the setlist of their reunion tour last year, alongside material from 2005’s ‘Hours’ and 2007’s ‘Tales Don’t Tell Themselves’.

“It feels pretty surreal to be celebrating 20 years of ‘Casually Dressed…’ already, but we’re looking forward to diving back into the record that changed everything for us, and to performing it front to back across the U.K. in October,” the band said in a press statement.

Dashboard Confessional will be opening for the band on all dates.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (March 10) at 10am – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

Funeral For A Friend will play the following dates:

OCTOBER

7 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

8 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

9 – Leeds, O2 Academy

11 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

13 – Norwich, UEA

14 – Cardiff, International Arena

15 – London, Roundhouse

Funeral For A Friend reunited back in 2019 with a series of charity shows to raise money for a fan, Stuart Brothers, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Their last album, ‘Chapter and Verse’, was released in 2015.