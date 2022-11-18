Funko POP! unveil new Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ figures

A new set of Metallica Funko POP! figures are soon to hit shelves, the company has announced.

James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and the late Cliff Burton have been immortalised as vinyl figures as they looked during the ‘Master Of Puppets’ era, Loudwire reports.

The set, which includes a collectible box and a stage to display the figures on, is the first Metallica Funko POP! set to feature Burton, who died in 1986 in a bus crash in Sweden. You can pre-order the set through Metallica.com, and it will be available to buy from November 23.

Pull a few strings and get stage-front access to the Metallica Master of Puppets Tour (1986) with this Walmart Exclusive POP! Deluxe Moment. Available now! https://t.co/8fWktPOpTH #Funko #FunkoPOP @Walmart @Metallica pic.twitter.com/pByx98lwSQ — Funko (@OriginalFunko) November 17, 2022

‘Master Of Puppets’ was released in 1986 and is widely considered one of the greatest metal albums of all time. It has been certified six times platinum by the RIAA. Its title track recently experienced a new wave of popularity after it was featured in the finale of season 4 of Stranger Things, in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays it on the guitar. It later entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever, charting at number 40.

The band said they were ‘blown away’ by the Duffer Brothers’ use of the song in the show. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band said on Instagram afterwards. James Hetfield later dressed up as Eddie Munson for Halloween.

Metallica aren’t the only band to have been recently turned into Funko POP! figures – the US toy company also recently released miniatures of The Cure.

Frontman Robert Smith tweeted an image of his replica figure with the simple caption ‘gulp…’, while Roger O’Donnell asked his followers, “I dont know if this means we’ve been reduced or elevated?”