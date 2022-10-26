Fur announce return to Kuala Lumpur for December concert

UK indie band Fur have announced a concert in Kuala Lumpur this December in their first concert in the city since 2018.

Fur will perform at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur on December 11 in an intimate showcase that is set to highlight their recently released EP ‘Oldies & Goldies’, as well as their crowd-favourite singles ‘If You Know That I’m Lonely’, ‘Angel Eyes’ and ‘Grow Up’ among others.

Tickets for the showcase are now available via Ubertickets at MYR120 each, not inclusive of fees.

Fur are also set to perform at Kuching’s Sunbear Festival this December 9 and 10 alongside The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Phum Viphurit, Boy Pablo, No Good, Lunadira, and Danilla among others. Tickets can be purchased via LiveInKCH, with early entry passes starting at RM180, and two-day entry passes at RM330.

The Brighton-based quartet released their deep cuts EP ‘Oldies & Goldies’ on August 26, having released their debut album ‘When You Walk Away’ in November last year. The EP was teased with the single ‘Her’ ahead of its release, with frontman William Muray explaining to Broadway World that the EP was “something [the band] had spoken about doing for a while but never really went ahead with it until now.”

Explaining that the band had originally felt the early tracks were not a good representation of their sound, Murray added, “Throughout the years we see countless comments of ‘add Eyes to Spotify’ or ‘when are you gonna release Creature’. Releasing the same versions that we removed for the reasons we did, seemed counterproductive, however re-recording them and seeing if they still stood up was an exciting challenge that we wanted to give a go at.”