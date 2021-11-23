f(x)’s Luna reportedly to make Broadway debut in ‘KPOP, The Musical’

K-pop idol Luna, a member of the girl group f(x), is set to make her Broadway debut next year.

According to a new report by People, the 28-year-old has been cast in an undisclosed role in the upcoming 2022 production of KPOP, The Musical. It will mark Luna’s first broadway role, although she had previously starred in Korean adaptations of stage musicals such as Legally Blonde, In The Heights and Mamma Mia!.

KPOP, The Musical, which was written by Helen Park, Max Vernon and Jason Kim, first premiered off-Broadway in 2017 at the Ars Nova theatre. It also won Outstanding Musical at the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards. The show, which is being touted as “Broadway’s first Korean musical”, is also currently holding open calls for video auditions worldwide.

Earlier this year, Luna made her long-awaited comeback with the single ‘Madonna’. The song was her first solo release in over two years, since her 2019 digital single ‘Even So’. The release also featured the B-sides ‘Do You Love Me’ with George and ‘Bye Bye’.

‘Madonna’ also marked the singer’s first release since departing from her previous agency SM Entertainment in 2019. Luna went on to establish her own label, Grida Entertainment, earlier this year.

In other K-pop news, girl group TWICE recently scored their second Top 10 on the Billboard 200 with their latest album, ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’, which debuted at Number Three. This marks a new peak for the K-pop girl group, as well as their first-ever Top Three entry on the chart.