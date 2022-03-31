f(x)’s Luna to make Broadway debut with ‘KPOP’ The Musical

K-pop star Luna, from the girl group f(x), is set to make her Broadway debut with a starring role in the musical KPOP.

Deadline reported on March 30 that KPOP is set arrive on Broadway with previews on October 13 showing at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, before proceeding with opening night on November 20, according to producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes.

Luna will be portraying MwE, a role originated by Emily In Paris’ Ashley Park during the musical’s off-Broadway run in 2017. A complete roster of the production’s cast has yet to be unveiled, but is expected in the coming months.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine,” Luna said at the press conference held at New York’s Korean Cultural Centre. “Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture – this Korean artform – to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honour of my life.”

In a joint statement, Forbes and Parnes added that “the driving force of this production of KPOP has always been to fuse the vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical”.

They also described KPOP as something “no one has ever seen before on stage, complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion and heart”. The duo added: “In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna. We are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world.”

Luna made her debut in 2009 with SM Entertainment girl group f(x), before going on to embark on a solo career in 2016. She also simultaneously ventured into theatre as a musical actress, having starred in Korean production of stage musicals such as In The Heights, Mamma Mia, Rebecca and more.