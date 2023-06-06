G-Dragon’s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expires

G-Dragon‘s exclusive contract with K-pop agency YG Entertainment has come to an end.

YG Entertainment confirmed that G-Dragon’s exclusive contract with K-pop agency has expired in a statement to Yonhap News Agency today (June 6). The idol has been with YG Entertainment since G-Dragon made his debut as the leader of boyband Big Bang in 2006.

However, YG Entertainment said that it is still working with G-Dragon on other activities, such as commercial work. The label added that it “plans to discuss an additional contract with G-Dragon when he resumes his musical activities”.

According to South Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, G-Dragon was not listed as an artist on YG Entertainment’s quarterly report for the first quarter of 2023.

Earlier this year, G-Dragon released a video where he discussed plans for 2023. At the time, the K-pop idol said that he had spent much of 2022 “recharging”, but had plans for a new album this year.

The news surrounding G-Dragon comes just days after former labelmate T.O.P revealed that he has “withdrawn” as a member of Big Bang. T.O.P had left long-time label YG Entertainment in February 2022, following a prolonged hiatus.

Meanwhile, fellow Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung left YG Entertainment following the expiration of their contracts in December 2022. However, the former remains part of the “YG Family” after signing with subsidiary The Black Label.

Taeyang has since released the mini-album ‘Down to Earth’, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s ‘White Night’. The project includes the hit single ‘Shoong’, which features Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK