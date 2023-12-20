G-Dragon reportedly signs with new agency, his 2024 plans to be unveiled soon

South Korean musician G-Dragon has reportedly signed with a new agency called GALAXY Corporation.

In a press release received by NME today (December 20), GALAXY Corporation announced that it will be holding a press conference tomorrow (December 21) to address G-Dragon’s recently drug investigation, as well as to detail the musician’s plans for 2024.

According to Korea Daily, GALAXY Corporation is an “AI metaverse company”, and also produced Netflix’s hit reality TV series Physical: 100, alongside other shows.

Advertisement

Last week, it was reported that South Korean police would close the investigation into G-Dragon‘s suspected drug use. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the case was not referred to prosecutors and was officially closed on Tuesday (December 19).

The news of G-Dragon signing with a new agency also comes roughly half-a-year after the musician’s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in June 2023. The idol had been the K-pop agency since 2006, when he made his debut as the leader of boyband Big Bang.

Later that same month, G-Dragon revealed that he was working on new music in an interview with Elle Korea. “As it’s been a long time since I’ve promoted as singer G-Dragon, I’m working [on the album] with a fun and excited heart,” he said at the time.

In other K-pop news, K-pop agency Attrakt has filed a lawsuit against former FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Sio and Saena, their parents and two executives of production company The Givers, Ahn Sung-il and Baek Jin-sil.