G-Dragon appears for police questioning over alleged drug use: “I have not committed drug-related crimes”

G-Dragon has appeared for questioning by the police over his alleged drug use.

Yesterday (November 6), G-Dragon showed up at the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon to undergo police questioning over his alleged drug use. The singer – real name Kwon Ji-young – was first booked by the police on October 26 for allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.

Prior to the questioning, G-Dragon spoke to reporters, denying the drug use allegation. “I have not been involved in a drug-related crime, and I’m here to clarify that,” he said, per Yonhap News Agency. “So I will undergo questioning swiftly, rather than speaking at length about it now.”

The Big Bang member denied the claims once before, in a statement that was released through his lawyer one day after news broke that he had been booked by the police. “I’ve never used drugs,” he said. “I’ll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation.”

According to Today and Yonhap News Agency, G-Dragon said that he had tested negative for drugs after the nearly four-hour questioning, adding that he has “asked the police to carry out an emergency extensive test”.

“I think it would be good if the investigative agency would quickly and accurately state the results,” he told reporters while leaving the police station. “I actively cooperated with the investigation, whether it was testifying or submitting hair. I answered truthfully.”

G-Dragon is the latest South Korean celebrity to be investigated by police over alleged drug use, following Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun and Hellbound star Yoo Ah-in.