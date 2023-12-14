G-Dragon reportedly cleared of suspected drug use, police to close investigation

South Korean police will reportedly close an ongoing investigation into K-pop star G-Dragon‘s suspected drug use.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency will reportedly clear G-Dragon of any suspected drug use when they wrap up their investigation next week, according to a new report today (December 14) by South Korean news outlet The Korea Times, which cited officials from the police agency.

The Korea Times also reported that the police had questioned “six bar hostesses and entertainers” who were at the venue where G-Dragon was alleged to have taken illegal substances, but had “secured no statements backing up drug suspicions against him”.

The new report also corroborates a similar story by Maeil Business Newspaper, per Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday (December 13), which quoted a police official, saying: “We are planning on closing the case on Kwon. We will have a final conclusion by the end of December.”

G-Dragon was first booked by police for suspected drug use in late-October. At the time, the singer released a statement through his lawyer denying the allegations against him, claiming that he has “never used drugs”.

The Big Bang member later appeared for police questioning and a urine test in early-November. Later the same month, the singer also tested negative for drugs in the hair and nails. Soon after, a travel ban on the singer was lifted by the South Korean police.

The K-pop idol is the latest South Korean celebrity to be investigated by police over alleged drug use, following Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun and Hellbound star Yoo Ah-in.