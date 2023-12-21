G-Dragon to launch foundation to fight drug abuse

South Korean musician G-Dragon has announced plans to set up a foundation to help fight drug abuse and addiction.

On the morning of 21 December, G-Dragon’s new agency GALAXY Corporation hosted a press conference to address the musician’s recent police drug investigation and his plans for 2024.

Although the Big Bang member was not in attendance, the musician wrote about his plans to launch a foundation to fight drug abuse in a letter, which was read by an executive from GALAXY Corporation.

“I have gone through very difficult times this year, as you will know,” G-Dragon wrote, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “Going through such times, I have seen things I had not seen before and experienced things I hadn’t before.”

“There are over 20,000 drug users in Korea, and less than 500 of them get proper treatment. Proper action must be taken, especially for the younger people exposed to dangers and people who do not realise the dangers,” he added.

At the conference, GALAXY Corporation also officially announced that G-Dragon has “signed an exclusive contract” with the company, stating that the musician will “make a comeback in 2024”, per XportNews and translated by Soompi.

Elsewhere, G-Dragon’s new agency also urged those who have spread “online posts containing false accusations” to take them down from the internet. “We will give a week until December 28 […] Afterward, we will take a no-tolerance policy and take firm measures,” it added.

Last week, it was reported that South Korean police would close the two-month-long investigation into G-Dragon‘s suspected drug use. The singer had repeatedly denied all allegations prior.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon’s new contract also comes roughly six months after the musician’s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in June 2023. The idol had been the K-pop agency since 2006, when he made his debut as the leader of boyband Big Bang.