G-Eazy celebrates Valentine’s Day with new track ‘A Little More’ featuring Kiana Ledé

G-Eazy has shared a new track called ‘A Little More’ for Valentine’s Day – listen to it below.

Joining forces with singer Kiana Ledé, G waxes lyrical about love over an R&B-infused mid-tempo instrumental, which also hears him reference the intro to 50 Cent‘s ’21 Questions’.

“Bay Area/ You’re now mobbin’/ With Young Gerald/ You gonna love it,” he says, before kicking the track off.

Advertisement

“You’re prettiest on the planet and I got perfect vision/ You’re everything that I need, my mind is never switchin’,” he raps. “I slide in from the back, that’s your preferred position/ Ended up in the bed, but started in the kitchen/ You worried when I’m on tour, say I’m becomin’ distant/ I mean I hate it all too, but you’re the one I’m missin’.”

Listen to ‘A Little More’ below:

G-Eazy’s new track follows recent single, ‘Provide’, which hears the Bay Area rapper team up with Chris Brown over a sample of Mark Morrison‘s classic track ‘Return Of The Mack’.

Last year, G-Eazy shared a series of covers that he recorded during lockdown, including songs by The Beatles, Radiohead and Bob Dylan.

In June, he shared a single entitled ‘Love Is Gone’ inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, accompanied by a video comprised of footage from last year’s worldwide protests for racial equality.

Advertisement

He also released a new project called ‘Everything’s Strange Here’, which featured the singles ‘Nostalgia Cycle’, ‘Free Porn, Cheap Drugs’, ‘Stan By Me’ and ‘Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime’.

Meanwhile, representatives for G-Eazy have denied claims that his ex-girlfriend Halsey detailed their relationship in her new poetry anthology, I Would Leave Me If I Could.