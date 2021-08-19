G-Eazy drops ‘Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)’ featuring Kossisko

G-Eazy has shared a new single called ‘Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)’ featuring Kossisko – you can watch the track’s video below.

Produced by DAKARI, the Bay Area rapper’s latest track is a sequel to fan favourite, ‘Tumblr Girls’, which appears on his breakout 2014 album, ‘These Things Happen’.

‘Running Wild’ is accompanied by a visual that also pays ode to the original song’s video, featuring hazy cutaways and Polaroid stills of different women, directed by G-Eazy, Joshua Reis and 2mattyb (Revels Group co-owner, Matt Bauerschmidt).

It’s not been confirmed whether the track will appear on G’s upcoming new album ‘These Things Happen Too’, but judging from a recent post on the rapper’s Instagram about ‘Running Wild’ it looks likely it will land on his fifth studio album.

“7 years ago I made ‘Tumblr Girls’ in an air bnb when I was living out of a suitcase working on my first album – unsigned – telling stories I hadn’t even got the chance to personally live yet. I was still a kid on the outside chasing a dream,” G-Eazy wrote.

“I appreciate your patience over the last few years as I’ve been trying to put my all into making sure this album does it all justice. I appreciate every step of the journey and every single person who’s been a part of it.”

Elsewhere, fans of G-Eazy have spotted an unreleased track from the rapper in the trailer for new Netflix series Titletown High.

The forthcoming song, which is titled ‘Breakdown’, is produced by DAKARI and features Demi Lovato; it is confirmed to appear on ‘These Things Happen Too’ – pre-order it here.

You can listen to ‘Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)’ below:

Last month, G-Eazy appears on the official soundtrack for Space Jam sequel A New Legacy.

The much anticipated animated/live-action film starring LeBron James landed in UK and US cinemas – and via HBO Max – on July 16, and its all-star soundtrack arrived a week before the film’s release.

Other recent tracks from G include ‘A Little More’, ‘Down’, ‘Love Is Gone’, as well as ‘Nostalgia Cycle’ and ‘Stan By Me’, the latter two of which appear on his last album, ‘Everything’s Strange Here’.