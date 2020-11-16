G-Eazy’s reps deny “irresponsible” claims that Halsey wrote graphic poem about him

Representatives for G-Eazy have denied claims that his ex-girlfriend Halsey detailed their relationship in her new poetry anthology, I Would Leave Me If I Could.

In one piece, titled Lighthouse, Halsey outlines a toxic relationship with an aggressive, drug-abusing ex-boyfriend.

The ex-lover is described as being “7 feet tall” with dark hair. At one point, Halsey recalls a situation where he told her “I’m going to fucking kill you”, with the singer stating that she “believed” the threat.

In a later section, the man is also described as doing drugs “for days on end.”

While G-Eazy was convicted of assault and drug possession charges in Sweden, his publicists have now moved to deny online rumours that he is the subject of the poem.

As Page Six reports, his representative said: “We understand everyone’s desire to continually link them for sensationalist purposes, but she did not name any names, so for anyone to speculate is just irresponsible.”

The pair began dating in 2017, before splitting in September 2018.

Describing the book, Halsey recently told Vogue that it was inspired by “relationships, betrayal, abandonment, and interpersonal communication.”

“When I sing, the writing is tainted by whatever I look like at that time, whoever people think I’m dating at that time, and whatever they’ve read about me in the press most recently,” she said.

“They build a composite of who they think I am, and then that’s how they interpret the work. But a book is faceless.”

Meanwhile, Halsey recently revealed her desire to record a punk-rock record.