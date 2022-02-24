(G)I-DLE reveal title, release date of upcoming first full-length album

(G)I-DLE have unveiled details for their forthcoming comeback, including a release date as well as the record’s title.

On February 24 at midnight KST, the South Korean girl group announced their debut full-length studio album through their official social media pages. The new record will be titled ‘I Never Die’, and is scheduled for release on March 14 at 6pm KST.

(G)I-DLE’s plans to return with new music was first confirmed by CUBE Entertainment just last week. The forthcoming arrival of ‘I Never Die’ will come over a year since the group’s last music release, which was the ‘I Burn’ mini-album that dropped in January 2021.

It will also be their first project since former member Soojin left the group in August 2021. At the time, CUBE Entertainment did not name any explicit reasons for the idol’s departure, but also apologised for “having caused concern through the controversy associated with [Soojin]”.

Member Miyeon had also hinted that the girl group would be releasing new music soon during an interview last week. “I hope that you’ll also keep an eye on my promotions with (G)I-DLE,” she said while discussing plans for the year ahead. “We’ll show you lots of new and cool sides of ourselves this year.”

SM Entertainment had also announced a Red Velvet comeback last week, noting that the group are aiming to release the project in March, although a solid release date was not stated.

The upcoming album will mark Red Velvet’s first music project since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’. Last year, members Wendy and Joy had also made their solo debuts with the projects ‘Like Water’ and ‘Hello’, respectively.