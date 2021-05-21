(G)-IDLE’s Soyeon to return with solo music, CUBE Entertainment confirms

Jeon Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)-IDLE is preparing to make a comeback as a soloist, her label has confirmed.

On May 21, South Korean news outlet Joy News24 reported that the South Korean rapper-singer would be making her long-awaited solo comeback in June. Her agency CUBE Entertainment later confirmed the news in a separate statement to Newsen.

“It is true Jeon Soyeon is preparing to make a solo comeback,” the company said in a statement, as translated by Soompi. However, CUBE also noted that a release date for Soyeon’s new music has yet to be decided, saying that “the schedule is still being worked out”.

The upcoming release will be Soyeon’s first solo comeback in over three years, since the February 2018 digital single ‘Idle Song’. Later that year, she made her debut in (G)-IDLE as its leader and main rapper.

Soyeon originally come to prominence through her appearance on the popular Mnet’s reality TV competition Produce 101. In the same year, she also appeared as a contestant on the third season of Unpretty Rapstar, after which she signed an exclusive contract with CUBE. She later debuted as a soloist with the single ‘Jelly’ in 2017.

Earlier this year, (G)-IDLE dropped a music video for their latest single ‘Last Dance’, which was made as a collaboration project with fan community app UNIVERSE. However, before the song was released, the K-pop girl group had re-recorded ‘Last Dance’ as a five-member group, without vocals from sixth member Soojin.

On the other hand, fellow bandmate Yuqi recently made her solo debut with the digital single ‘A Page’, which consists of two songs: ‘Giant’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde’. She has since released video treatments for both songs.