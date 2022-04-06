Gabber Modus Operandi announce three-month Europe tour

Indonesian experimental duo Gabber Modus Operandi have announced a three-month tour of Europe kicking off this weekend.
The duo took to Instagram on April 5 to announce the tour, sharing a list of tour dates that span nearly three months. The tour will begin in Athens, Greece on April 9 and will wrap up on June 24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Gabber Modus Operandi’s upcoming tour slate includes a previously announced show at Alter Festival in Denmark in late April. Fellow Indonesian experimentalists Senyawa will also perform at the festival. Gabber Modus Operandi will also perform at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.
Check out the complete list of tour dates below.
Gabber Modus Operandi released a reissue of their 2018 debut album ‘PUXXXIMAXXX’ in March last year. Prior to that, they released their sophomore album ‘Hoxxxya’ in 2019.
In February last year, Gabber Modus Operandi shared a remix of Senyawa’s ‘Trap Akhir Zaman’ as part of the latter’s ‘Alkisah Dikisahkan’ remix album.
In late March, Gabber Modus Operandi performed at Bali’s Joyland Festival. The festival received a five-star rating from NME, with writer Felix Martua noting: “Gabber Modus Operandi turned what felt like a basement into a headbanging hellscape for attendees who were looking for edgier fare.”
Gabber Modus Operandi’s Europe tour dates are:
APRIL
8 – Borderline Festival – Athens, Greece
14 – Whine Heat Festive – Nantes, France
16 – Asia Night Market – Porto, Portugal
23 – TBA – Brussels, Belgium
24 – Galeria Zê dos Bois – Lisbon, Portugal
28 – Alter Fest – Aarhus, Denmark
29 – Alice Fest – Copenhagen, Denmark
30 – LEV Fest – Gijón, Spain
MAY
3 – Lunchmeat Standalone Fest – Prague, Czech Republic
25 – Nuits Sonores – Lyon, France
28, 29 – CTM Festival, Berlin, Germany
JUNE
5 – Bad Bonn Kilbi – Dudingen, Switzerland
8 – Le Ciel – Paris, France
9 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain
11 – Drift om te Dansen – Nijmegen, Netherlands
17, 18 – La Bourse de Commerce – Paris, France
23 – Beursschouwburg – Brussels, Belgium
24 – Holland Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands