Gabber Modus Operandi announce three-month Europe tour

Indonesian experimental duo Gabber Modus Operandi have announced a three-month tour of Europe kicking off this weekend.

The duo took to Instagram on April 5 to announce the tour, sharing a list of tour dates that span nearly three months. The tour will begin in Athens, Greece on April 9 and will wrap up on June 24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Gabber Modus Operandi’s upcoming tour slate includes a previously announced show at Alter Festival in Denmark in late April. Fellow Indonesian experimentalists Senyawa will also perform at the festival. Gabber Modus Operandi will also perform at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.

Advertisement

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Gabber Modus Operandi released a reissue of their 2018 debut album ‘PUXXXIMAXXX’ in March last year. Prior to that, they released their sophomore album ‘Hoxxxya’ in 2019.

In February last year, Gabber Modus Operandi shared a remix of Senyawa’s ‘Trap Akhir Zaman’ as part of the latter’s ‘Alkisah Dikisahkan’ remix album.

In late March, Gabber Modus Operandi performed at Bali’s Joyland Festival. The festival received a five-star rating from NME, with writer Felix Martua noting: “Gabber Modus Operandi turned what felt like a basement into a headbanging hellscape for attendees who were looking for edgier fare.”

Gabber Modus Operandi’s Europe tour dates are:

Advertisement

APRIL

8 – Borderline Festival – Athens, Greece

14 – Whine Heat Festive – Nantes, France

16 – Asia Night Market – Porto, Portugal

23 – TBA – Brussels, Belgium

24 – Galeria Zê dos Bois – Lisbon, Portugal

28 – Alter Fest – Aarhus, Denmark

29 – Alice Fest – Copenhagen, Denmark

30 – LEV Fest – Gijón, Spain

MAY

3 – Lunchmeat Standalone Fest – Prague, Czech Republic

25 – Nuits Sonores – Lyon, France

28, 29 – CTM Festival, Berlin, Germany

JUNE

5 – Bad Bonn Kilbi – Dudingen, Switzerland

8 – Le Ciel – Paris, France

9 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain

11 – Drift om te Dansen – Nijmegen, Netherlands

17, 18 – La Bourse de Commerce – Paris, France

23 – Beursschouwburg – Brussels, Belgium

24 – Holland Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands