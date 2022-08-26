Gabber Modus Operandi hire mediator following sexual abuse allegations against unnamed member

Indonesian experimental duo Gabber Modus Operandi have announced that they have hired a professional mediator to aid in investigations into sexual abuse allegations made against one of their members earlier this month.

The band took to social media to share a statement in Indonesian on Thursday night (August 25), before sharing the same statement in English on Friday morning (August 26). The statement says that an an alleged incident of sexual abuse in 2019 “occurred in” an unnamed member of Gabber Modus Operandi. The duo claim that the alleged victim has yet to “submit a complaint report” to them, and that they “assume full responsibility for any consequences”.

The duo have also outlined the timeline of their investigations since the allegations – which is not described or detailed in the statement – surfaced earlier this month. They claim in their statement that the allegations were brought to their attention on August 13 via a now-deleted tweet by the alleged victim on August 9. The tweet was then, they say, shared through “private channels” in the form of screenshots.

Upon learning of the allegations, Gabber Modus Operandi say they made a direct request to the “alleged suspect” for information, and have also reached out to the alleged victim to “learn about the complainant’s desire for justice and redress”. The duo claim that “no such information is available”.

Gabber Modus Operandi say they have also attempted to obtain information about the justice “sought by the complainant with the help of intermediaries who know the complainant and the alleged perpetrator”, once again noting that “no such information is available”.

The alleged suspect in the case has also, according to the statement, attended “three counseling sessions with professionals to understand the situation and the possible impact better”. Gabber Modus Operandi have since suspended all band activities, including their Canadian tour – which was scheduled to run from August 23-28 – to aid in the investigations and to use this time as “a means of rehabilitation and deep reflection for all GMO members”.

Gabber Modus Operandi have also hired an external mediator, who will be “responsible for investigating complaints and resolving cases based on gender perspective and the victim’s best interests as its primary consideration”.

The mediator, Ditta Wisnu – who has 17 years of experience in advocacy for and rendering assistance to victims of violence against women – will work for the week of August 25 to September 1. Gabber Modus Operandi say they are “bound and fully committed to the findings” of the investigations.

“We believe that the truth belongs to the victim,” the statement reads. “To this end, we are committed to listening to the demands and needs of the alleged victim.”

NME has reached out to Gabber Modus Operandi for further comment.

This statement comes less than a week after August 19, it was revealed that Gabber Modus Operandi – the duo of Ican Harem and DJ Kasimyn – have collaborated with Björk on her upcoming album, ‘Fossora’, sending her beats that she edited into the new material. Björk is set to release its first single ‘Atopos’ “soon”.

Gabber Modus Operandi have spent a significant portion of 2022 touring, performing a three-month stretch of shows across Europe earlier this year that included stops at Primavera Sound and Alter Festival, among others.