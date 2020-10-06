Gabber Modus Operandi to debut new video mixtape at Re:IMAGINE virtual festival

Indonesian experimental electronic duo Gabber Modus Operandi will release a new video mixtape at Indonesia’s Re:IMAGINE virtual festival later this month.

The visual mixtape is a collaboration between Gabber Modus Operandi, Indonesian visual designer Rimbawan Gerilya and Indonesian dancer Siko Setyanto. The project has been described as a “sensory play of sight, sound, delicate movement”, and will feature specially designed 3D animation to match the duo’s trippy, hard-edged sounds.

Gabber Modus Operandi will premiere their new audio-visual experience on October 17. Watch a teaser of the 45-minute video mixtape via member Kasimyn on Instagram, and see its official poster via Rimbawan Gerilya on Instagram below:

It is currently unknown if Gabber Modus Operandi will debut new music during the course of the video mixtape. It is also currently unclear if the mixtape will be released across other streaming platforms following its premiere at the Re:IMAGINE virtual festival.

The upcoming visual mixtape isn’t Gabber Modus Operandi’s first: The pair released another 45-minute-long mixtape in August, which was produced exclusively for MUTEK San Francisco on YouTube.

Check out the first visual mixtape below:

Gabber Modus Operandi’s visual mixtape will premiere during the Re:IMAGINE virtual festival series on October 17. The virtual festival will run on October 10 and 24 as well, featuring collaborations between BKR Brothers and Sophia Latjuba on the former date, and Sal Priadi and Isa Hening on the latter.

The Re:IMAGINE virtual festival will be free to stream, although viewers will have to register here for tickets. More information about the virtual festival can be found here.

Gabber Modus Operandi’s appearance at Re:IMAGINE follows their performance at the home edition of We The Fest last month.