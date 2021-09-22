GAC’s Audrey Tapiheru returns with solo single ‘Dime’ featuring Popsickle

Indonesian singer-songwriter Audrey Tapiheru, one-third of Indonesian pop band GAC, has released the new solo single ‘Dime’.

The track arrived on streaming platforms on Wednesday (September 22) and features rapper Popsickle. ‘Dime’ was co-written by its two performers, Tapiheru’s brother and GAC bandmate Gamaliél and producer Aldi Nada Permana.

The pop track combines robust electronic beats with Tapiheru’s smooth vocals, as well as a short but sweet rap verse from Popsickle. Listen to ‘Dime’ below.

Advertisement

‘Dime’ is the first of three tracks that will form Audrey Tapiheru’s upcoming solo EP, ‘LoveLock’. The EP’s two remaining songs, ’Menanti-nanti’ and ‘Constantly You’, will be released individually on October 6 and October 20 respectively.

‘Dime’ serves as Tapiheru’s first release since 2019, when she released two singles ‘Daisy’ and ‘Cermin Hati’ for the Imperfect soundtrack.

Audrey Tapiheru is perhaps best knows as a member of GAC alongside bandmates Gamaliél Tapiheru and Cantika Abigail. The band have been on hiatus since August 2019.

“We agreed that as individuals, we needed our own space. Also, we believed that [this hiatus] was important for our mental health as well,” Gamaliél said of GAC’s decision to go on hiatus in an interview with NME earlier this year.

GAC, formed in 2010, have released three albums over the span of the last 11 years. Following their hiatus, Gamaliél released his debut solo EP ‘Q1’ in March. In April, Cantika Abigail released a solo single, ‘Tak Mungkin Ku Melepasmu’.

Advertisement

London-born, Jakarta-raised rapper Popsickle made his debut in 2018 with the single ‘Childish Gentleman’. In late April, the rapper released his sophomore EP, ‘Gentleman’.