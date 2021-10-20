GAC’s Cantika Abigail announces debut solo EP, ‘Ode To Blue’

GAC’s Cantika Abigail has announced her debut solo EP ‘Ode To Blue’, due for release this month.

The Indonesian pop singer unveiled the news on her Instagram account yesterday (October 20) in a series of posts, which appear to form the EP’s cover artwork.

In the post, Abigail also revealed its tracklist, which includes previous singles ‘START OVER’ and ‘SIGN’, the latter featuring hip-hop artist Rayi Putra. The EP is due out October 29.

Advertisement

Leading up to its reveal yesterday, Abigail posted a handful of behind-the-scenes videos during the making of ‘Ode To Blue’.

In one post, Abigail shared about her early experiences working in the music industry, likening the process to “school” and eventually a “battlefield”.

“This time, I finally see music as home – a place to go home, rest, a safe and comfortable place to say anything,” she wrote. “ODE TO BLUE is a safe place… It’s a home for all of my emotions. Each feeling has its own place.”

Abigail is best known as a member of GAC alongside bandmates Gamaliél and Audrey Tapiheru. The band have been on hiatus since August 2019.

Advertisement

‘Ode To Blue’ is the latest solo effort from the group’s members. Tapiheru and Gamaliél unveiled their own debut EPs this year. Tapiheru’s ‘LoveLock’ is out today, while Gamaliél’s ‘Q1’ was issued in May.

“Our final live performance was August 31, 2019, so it was a coincidence that we took our hiatus during the pandemic,” Gamaliél shared in an interview with NME earlier this year.

“As a three-headed group, we literally have spent 10 years together, but the whole routine has gotten a bit tedious. Finally, we agreed that as individuals, we needed our own space. Also, we believed that [this hiatus] was important for our mental health as well.”