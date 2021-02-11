‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Esmé Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse: “I felt like a prisoner”

Game Of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has accused Marilyn Manson of abuse, saying that she “felt like a prisoner” and that the singer “almost destroyed” her.

In an interview with The Cut published February 10, Bianco – who portrayed Ros in the first three seasons of Game Of Thrones – accused Manson of various degrees of abuse between 2009 and 2011.

She claimed that the abuse started in 2009, when Manson asked Bianco to star in a music video for his song ‘I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies’ that was never released. She alleged that during the shoot, she barely slept or ate and that Manson would give her cocaine.

Bianco also alleged that he would get violent, claiming that he tied her up with cables, lashed her with a whip and then used an electric sex toy on the wounds. According to The Cut, Bianco felt scared but told herself” “It’s just Manson being theatrical. We are going to make great art.”

Following that, Bianco claimed the two began a long-distance affair, during which she alleged Manson would bite her without consent during sex. In early 2011, Bianco says she left her husband at the time and flew to Los Angeles to live with Manson.

Bianco alleges that Manson dictated when she could sleep, what she could wear and when she could leave his apartment. “I basically felt like a prisoner,” she said. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

Manson also allegedly cut her torso repeatedly with a knife, of which Bianco said, “I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it.

“It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety.”

She says she fled Manson’s house while he was sleeping in June 2011, a month after he allegedly chased her around his home with an axe.

Bianco’s claims come a few weeks after Evan Rachel Wood, in addition to four other women, accused Manson of abuse, grooming and manipulation. Wood and Bianco had worked together in 2019 to advocate for the extension of California’s statute of limitations on reporting domestic violence offences. In 2020, it became state law that the statute was extended from three to five years.

After Wood went public with her allegations, Manson issued a statement denying the accusations and calling the claims of abuse “horrible distortions of reality”. He has not spoken publicly since, and according to The Cut, did not respond to a request for comment on Bianco’s allegations.

Manson has since been dropped by his record label and his long time manager, as well as removed from various television projects. In the wake of the original allegations, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell has accused Manson of filming up her skirt with a GoPro without consent, Corey Feldman has accused him of “decades of abuse and manipulation”, a former stylist has alleged that he once pulled a gun on her, and Phoebe Bridgers claimed that the singer said had a “rape room” in his house when she visited as a teenager.

In spite of all this, his back catalogue has also seen a rise in streaming numbers since the allegations were made.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.