Gangga announces Indonesia tour in May

Indonesian singer-songwriter Gangga has announced a domestic tour that will span five shows in May.

The singer took to social media on Wednesday (March 30) to share the news alongside a video of him performing a series of shows with his backing band. He has confirmed that the tour dates will run from May 17 until May 22.

While his post did not include a list of cities for the upcoming tour, ticketing partner Locket’s website revealed that the shows will take place in Semarang, Yogyakarta, Surakarta, Boyolali and Salatiga. Find the dates and venues below.

Tickets will be available in three tiers: Regular, Festival, and VIP. Regular passes will cost IDR150,000 and will grant purchasers single entry. Festival passes run at IDR250,000 and comprise a single ticket and a sticker pack. VIP passes will cost IDR400,000 and include a ticket, tour merchandise, access to a VIP pit during the concert, and entry to a pre-show press conference with Gangga, which comes with lunch provided.

Ticketholders will have to comply with the venue’s safety measurements and health protocols, which include patrons having to be fully vaccinated, with pre-event temperature taking upon arrival at the venue. Tickets can now be purchased here.

The tour will be in support of Gangga’s debut album, ‘It’s Never Easy’, which he released in August. The album includes the songs ‘Waiting For You’ and ‘Forever’. In an interview with NME, he revealed that the album’s core theme stemmed from past relationships.

“I wanted to capture all the sadness that happened in my life,” he said, adding that the album’s tracklist “gets sadder and sadder” as it progresses. The album also comes with a message for his listeners: “I want to tell everyone that it’s okay for men to cry”.

The dates for Gangga’s ‘It’s Never Easy’ tour are:

May 17 – Elite Global Coffee – Semarang

May 18 – Rakjat Coffee and Eatery – Yogyakarta

May 20 – One Coffee Destination – Surakarta

May 21 – Clear Shades Cafe & Venue – Boyolali

May 22 – Compound Coffee & Eatery – Salatiga