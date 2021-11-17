GANGGA shares introspective music video for ‘Waiting For You’

Indonesian singer-songwriter GANGGA has released a music video for ‘Waiting For You’.

The introspective video arrived on YouTube last Friday (November 12). It serves as the final entry in the musician’s emotional four-part music video series for his latest album, ‘It’s Never Easy’.

READ MORE: GANGGA on debut album ‘It’s Never Easy’: “I wanted to capture all the sadness that happened in my life”

The video for ‘Waiting For You’ recaps the events of its three prior instalments while also showing the start of a couple’s relationship, right before things between them take a turn for the worse.

Watch the video for ‘Waiting For You’ below.

“Here is where everything is new and exciting and you have no idea that it’s going to end up badly as this is the best moment of your life. Here is where they fall in love with each other for the first time,” GANNGA explains the music video via a press statement.

He went to say that the video series is “about confessing, acceptance and closure.”

“I want to show how hard it is to love someone and to be loved by someone, how difficult it is to be in a relationship with pain, and the feeling of struggling alone,” he added. “In these series of music videos, you can see the ups and downs of a relationship”.

The first three videos in the series were ‘This Love Will Never End’, ‘Forever’, and ‘Whiskey Bottle’ respectively.

All four songs feature on GANGGA’s album, ‘It’s Never Easy’, which released in August earlier this year. In an interview with NME, he revealed that the message of his record was to let listeners know “that it’s okay for men to cry”.