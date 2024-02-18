Gary Barlow wants to use VR in Take That shows

Gary Barlow has expressed his desire to use VR in future Take That shows.

In a new interview with The Sunday Mirror, Barlow admitted he was inspired by the recent U2 show at The Sphere, and wanted to incorporate its high-end technology into Take That shows. The band are preparing to embark on their UK and Ireland tour, with Olly Murs as a support act.

Barlow said: “When the screen came on, 18,000 people breathed in. Things like the Sphere, or headsets and VR are going to move our music on.

“Imagine coming to our gig and everyone’s got those goggles on… that’s where I think the improvements are going to come.”

The Take That singer also revealed to The Mirror that the band were in talks to host their own Las Vegas residency (though not at the Sphere). Barlow said: “We’ve been listening to music a long time, then we had videos to accompany the music. What’s next? I think experiences are going to get bigger.”

Take That are set to kick off their huge arena tour later this April – take a look at all the dates below and snag any remaining tickets here.

APRIL 2024

13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – new date

19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

22 – 3Arena, Dublin

23 – 3Arena, Dublin

25 – The O2, London

26 – The O2, London

27 – The O2, London

28 – The O2, London – new date

30 – The O2, London

MAY 2024

03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

07 – Co-op Live, Manchester

08 – Co-op Live, Manchester

10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

12 – Co-op Live, Manchester – new date

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

JUNE

01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Take That released their latest album ‘This Life’ in November 2023, having shared the single ‘Windows’ earlier in September. The track was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.

In a joint statement, Take That said: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”