Gary Glitter to reportedly be released early from prison next year

Convicted child sex offender Gary Glitter is set to be released from prison early next year, new reports claim.
In February 2015, Glitter was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of abuse offences dating back to the ’70s and ’80s.
Later that year, he lost an appeal to have his sentence cut short and has been held at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset since.
However, new reports from PA and The Sun suggest that Glitter could be in line for release in “early 2023,” with a potential release as early as next February.
The Sun quote a source from the Ministry of Justice, who said: “The nature of his determinate sentence means the case won’t go to the Parole Board.
“It simply means that as soon as his sentence is over, he is free to walk out of the prison gates.”
A spokesperson for the Ministry Of Justice added to PA: “Sex offenders released from prison are closely monitored by both the police and the Probation Service and may be recalled to jail if they breach their strict licence conditions.”
In 2015, Glitter was sentenced for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13. Sentencing, Judge Alistair McCreath said that there was “no real evidence” that Glitter – real name Paul Gadd – had atoned for his crimes.
Glitter was previously convicted in 1999 for possession of child pornography and served four months in prison. After his release he relocated to Vietnam, where he was subsequently convicted for child sex abuse offences.