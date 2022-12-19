Gary Glitter to reportedly be released early from prison next year

Convicted child sex offender Gary Glitter is set to be released from prison early next year, new reports claim.

In February 2015, Glitter was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of abuse offences dating back to the ’70s and ’80s.

Later that year, he lost an appeal to have his sentence cut short and has been held at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset since.

However, new reports from PA and The Sun suggest that Glitter could be in line for release in “early 2023,” with a potential release as early as next February.

The Sun quote a source from the Ministry of Justice, who said: “The nature of his determinate sentence means the case won’t go to the Parole Board.