Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to host Manchester food poverty gig with James, The Farm and more

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are set to host a Manchester gig to fight food poverty with James, The Farm and more.

Music Feeds Live will be led by James guitarist Saul Davies and his partner Vanda Guerreiro, where more than 10 artists will perform at the O2 Apollo Manchester on Tuesday, February 27.

Artists confirmed on the line-up include James’ Tim Booth, Jim Glennie and Saul Davies, The Farm, Chicane, Slow Readers Club, Lanterns On The Lake and British poet laureate Simon Armitage with his band LYR, with more due to be announced.

Neville and Carragher are set to host the evening alongside Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins, while the Joe Duddell Orchestra will collaborate with guests throughout the evening.

Organisers are aiming to raise £150,000 for foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

Tickets go on sale 9am GMT, Friday (December 15) and can be purchased here.

“Music Feeds Live is about positivity and solidarity,” Davies said in a press statement. We are giving artists an opportunity to use their voice to generate much needed funds and show support to people living with disadvantage.

“Our aim is to raise £150k for foodbanks across the North West and with the help of the public we can do that. We have a brilliant line-up already, but we also have more names to add to that with some very special guests to be announced soon.”

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “We’re excited to be working with Saul and Vanda on what is going to be a brilliant show.

“As well as raising money for an incredible charity, Music Feeds Lives will bring together musicians and fans who all have one goal, to help others.”

Music Feeds Live follows the two-day online festival held during lockdown in January 2021, which featured Liam Gallagher, Sam Smith, Fontaines DC and more on the line-up.

It raised £1million for food charity Fareshare and support organisations Help Musician and Stagehand.