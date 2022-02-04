Gavendri struggles with a “devastating” betrayal in her new single ‘Prove Me Wrong’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Gavendri has released the third single off her upcoming mini-album ‘Tired’, the melancholic and soulful ‘Prove Me Wrong’.

The single, out today (February 4) on streaming platforms, was produced by Rhesa Adityarama of folk rock band Endah N Rhesa. Over tinkling keys and a choir, Gavendri laments: “I probably understand why you’d do this / I probably understand why you would leave / I probably understand why you’d say bad things about me / Maybe it’d make you feel better”.

‎”The story being told in this song really happened to me. I wrote this song when I was truly sad and devastated because of a betrayal by someone I trusted,” Gavendri said in a statement, per local outlet Hi!Pontianak.

Advertisement

Gavendri elaborated further on Instagram: “Probably this next release I dedicate to those who keep their mouths shut, to those who [are] blamed for something they didn’t do. For once in my life, I ever [sic] wish somebody to burn themselves in hell.”

Listen to the single ‘Prove Me Wrong’ below.

Gavendri previously released the singles ‘Should I’ and ‘A Lil Longer’ from ‘Tired’ in 2021, though the mini-album has yet to receive a release date. It will include a total of five tracks, with two songs that have not been released yet – ‘Drink, Drink, Drink’ and the title track ‘Tired’.

Gavendri first began releasing music in 2020 with the singles ‘See You Another Time’ and ‘Sepi’ before going on to release ‘Tel Aviv to Honolulu’ in January 2021.