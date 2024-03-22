Gavin Rossdale admits divorce from Gwen Stefani is his “simplest shame”

Gavin Rossdale has admitted that his divorce from Gwen Stefani is his “simplest shame”.

The Bush frontman opened up about his split from the singer during a new episode of Amy & T.J. podcast, after remaining largely quiet on the topic since the divorce was finalised in 2015.

During the discussion, he revealed that he wishes he had “more of a connection” with the No Doubt icon, and feels a sense of “shame” for making his kids – Kingston (17), Zuma (15), and Apollo (10) – experience their parents separating.

“I never thought I’d ever get divorced, so there’s a simple shame in my life,” he said. “I feel bad for my kids, that’s it. I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives.”

“It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home,” he added. “It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down.

“The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there’s a loss. It’d be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me.”

Stefani and Rossdale met in 1995 and tied the knot in 2002. News of their split arrived in 2015, following rumours that Rossdale had an affair with their former nanny.

Later in the podcast appearance, the Bush singer revealed that while the split was “hugely emotional”, he has tried to refrain from discussing details about their relationship in public.

“Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing. I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom. That’s just not right,” he concluded. “I think that there’s no accidents in life so you are where you’re meant to be. So I don’t live in regret. Life just unfolds how it should.”

The podcast interview comes just months after the vocalist and guitarist spoke to NME as part of the Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! series, and reflected on his old feuds with Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor.

Rossdale’s feud with the Nirvana drummer/Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist dated back to the ’90s after Grohl wore an anti-Bush T-shirt and implied that they were a cash-grab band, along with making some barbs in the press.

“Yeah, he wore a shirt which put the dollar sign through Bu$h – so we [the band and crew] later put similar dollar signs through our T-shirts,” he said, before admitting to a number of “stupid, bitchy exchanges”.