Gavin Rossdale on Bush’s new album ‘The Art Of Survival’, cooking with Tom Jones and that ‘Woodstock’ doc

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has spoken to NME about the grunge veterans’ post pandemic album ‘The Art Of Survival’ – which shines a light on the “destruction of women’s rights, the planet and the rise of AI”.

Like many musicians who were aghast at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – which ensured abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973 – Rossdale also felt the denial of women’s rights to an abortion “was the fucking weirdest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

“To be honest it made me really proud to be English,” he told N Advertisement

After addressing the issue on recent single ‘More Than Machines’, Rossdale said: “It’s so strange because there’s such an emphasis on progress and trying to make things a little better all the time and we’re more accepting of minorities and all that. It blows me away.”

He continued: “It wasn’t like I set out to write song about abortion rights with this album either. It was just like a thorn in my side when I was writing. Instead of saying too much about it, I wrote it from a first person perspective and illuminated the fact that actually it’s within everyone’s control to vote for situations like that.”

With Bush are currently touring the US with Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, NME caught up with Rossdale to discuss their new record, cooking with Tom Jones and that Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.

NME: Hi Gavin! How does it feel to be back touring again?

Rossdale: “It’s a weird time isn’t it? During the pandemic I just felt really happy and lucky that I had enough food to eat and my kids were healthy. I never thought about touring or the fact that no one’s applauding me this week. So when we came back into the world and we felt the trouble of the last couple of years, I didn’t quite realise that we are also in the process of rebuilding. That’s why I felt pretty lucky making this record because it is a rebuilding time and everyone’s coming out.”

‘The Art Of Survival’ tackles some big topics like the destruction of the planet. Are we totally fucked when it comes to climate change or is there hope?

“The reckoning has already begun for us probably as quasi-adults. It’s probably workable, but for our kids and our kids’ kids and on and on… it does make me wonder. We are really resilient and we seem to always find a way, but there is a seismic shift that’s now going on. We’re seeing the dark side of an industrial age which is destroying itself. It’s a dark and scary time but it’s also full of vitality and life. People are great survivors and it’s amazing really. We always find a way.”