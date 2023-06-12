Listen to Geese’s classic rock-inspired playlist to accompany The Cover

Geese have compiled an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s NME cover story.

The Brooklyn-based rockers feature on The Cover this week (June 12) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Geese can be read here.

To celebrate, Geese have curated a playlist inspired by their “sonic world”, titled ‘Songs To Rip Off’, which features tracks from Bruce Springsteen, Pixies, Electric Light Orchestra and more. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

On June 23, the five-piece will release ‘Cowboy Nudes’, the follow-up to their 2021 debut album ‘Projector’. In a four-star review, the latter was described by NME as “one of the year’s most thrilling rock debuts”. since its release, Geese have gone on to tour the UK and US, and have recently worked with renowned producer James Ford [Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine] on album two.

In their interview for The Cover, Geese discussed the steps they took to expand their sound on ‘Cowboy Nudes’. “We’re always going to shift focus, no matter our situation,” said guitarist Gus Green. “We just get bored of the old shit.”

Drummer Max Bassin added: “A lot of what we do is trying not to repeat ourselves musically. The themes for ‘Projector’ are very different from ‘3D Country’, and the next record will also change,” he said. “It is a matter of us sitting with something for so long that there’s been ample time to feel every kind of way about it, so that by the time the album comes out and we’re playing it live, it’s a different beast.”

