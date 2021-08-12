Gene Simmons confirms KISS’ Las Vegas residency will begin in December

Gene Simmons has confirmed rumours that KISS will be returning to Las Vegas for another residency this winter.

The hard rock veterans will perform at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino from December 27 until February, Simmons revealed to 8 News Now.

It will mark the second time the band have taken up residence in the city. Their 9-date run in 2014 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino was released as the Kiss Rocks Vegas concert film two years later.

Advertisement

Although the dates have not been officially announced, while promoting an exhibition of his sketches and paintings in New York, Simmons was asked whether KISS would be returning to the city.

“We are, my favourite band, who wears more makeup and higher heels than you ever wore are gonna be at […] Zappo’s in Las Vegas starting December 27,” said Simmons.

He then said that the residency will take place in between legs of the band’s mammoth ‘farewell’ world tour ‘The End Of The Road’. They’re currently set to take a break after a December 4 gig in Townsville, Australia, before resuming on April 20 in Santiago, Chile.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Simmons said that he is in favour of vaccine mandates at live shows on the tour.

Advertisement

“I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks [at the shows]. But we can only control what we can control and different states and different countries have different rules,” he said.

Simmons has previously criticised those who are opposed to wearing face coverings, arguing that “your rights stop if you effect others”. Last year, he also urged people to stop complaining about the COVID-enforced lockdowns.