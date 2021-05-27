Gene Simmons of KISS to teach bass and songwriting in Las Vegas MasterClass event

Gene Simmons of KISS will be hosting a MasterClass event in Las Vegas next month, where he will teach bass and songwriting.

The bassist will bring back the Gene Simmons’ Axe MasterClass for fans on June 26. Participants will get to learn how to write rock music in an afternoon class under Simmons’ guidance. There will also be a package that includes custom bass guitars hand-painted by the musician himself.

Footage from previous editions, along with an introduction by Simmons, can be viewed below.

Access to the event comes with an option to receive custom “one-of-a-kind” bass guitars. “Due to the pandemic, Gene like many of us had a bit of downtime,” his website states. “But since there is no such thing as ‘downtime’ to Gene Simmons, he created his own art on HIS Basses.” Every guitar will be signed and personalised by Simmons at the event.

Each package runs from US$5,000 to $7,000, depending on bass model of choice, with limited spots available due to social distancing measures. Participants are allowed to bring along two guests. Sign-ups are available here.

In other KISS news, the band are readying the release of Biography: KISStory, a four-hour documentary chronicling their formative years and enduring legacy. Co-founders Simmons and Ace Frehley will appear in the film alongside guest spots by Tom Morello and Dave Grohl.

KISS will continue their End Of The Road farewell tour later this year. Simmons appeared on radio station Triple M last week (May 17) to promote its Australia leg, talking about his first meeting with AC/DC’s Angus Young in the ’70s. “I’ll never forget it he didn’t have front teeth,” he said. “I guess at that point they couldn’t afford it.”