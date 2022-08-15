Gene Simmons says KISS will continue “in ways even I haven’t thought of”

KISS bassist Gene Simmons says he anticipates the band continuing “in ways even I haven’t thought of” after the current line-up stops touring.

The band announced back in 2018 that they would embark on one massive final tour, before hanging up their iconic costumes, with Simmons saying they were retiring out of “self-respect” and because of the “love” for their fans.

In a recent interview, Simmons hinted at a significant extension to the farewell tour, promising that KISS will take the show to 100 more cities before they finally retire.

Advertisement

Now, in an appearance on Dean Delray’s Let There Be Talk podcast, Simmons said he anticipates there to be a long future ahead of KISS even after the original line-up stop touring, and discussed where their last ever show might take place.

“We don’t know if it’s [going to be in] New York. I have good reasons why it should be, but the important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” Simmons said.

“KISS the touring band will stop. But the touring band. KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”

Simmons added: “KISS will continue in ways that even I haven’t thought of,” Gene predicted. “But I can conceive of… You know, the Blue Man Group and Phantom Of The Opera tours around the world with different personnel.

“There could and should be a KISS show, kind of live on stage with effects and everything else, but also semi-autobiographical thing about four knuckleheads off the streets of New York that ends with the last third as a full-blown celebration, a full-on performance. Not with us. Although not a problem stepping in every once in a while.”

Advertisement

After slots in Europe and Australia this summer – including a headline slot at this year’s Download Festival – the band will return to North America at the end of the year for a few more festivals, which is everything they have officially left on the schedule. They also plan to reschedule their Las Vegas residency, which was cancelled late last year.