Gentle Bones and JJ Lin share music video for ‘At Least I Had You’

Singaporean singer-songwriters Gentle Bones and JJ Lin have released the music video for their recent collaborative single, ‘At Least I Had You’.

The music video premiered on Singaporean free-to-air television channel Channel 5 last night (Monday, December 13), before subsequently being uploaded to Gentle Bones’ and record label Cross-Ratio Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook pages respectively.

The video stars the two musicians performing the song on an all-marble set that, according to a press release, costs S$3million, with Gentle Bones playing a guitar while Lin plays the piano.

Watch the music video for ‘At Least I Had You’ below.

The music video arrived nearly a month after its single was released on November 19. The track marks the first time the two musicians have collaborated together.

‘At Least I Had You’, per Gentle Bones in a November statement, carries an uplifting message to always look on the brighter side of things.

“I think everyone goes through a lot of things in life and when we reflect on what really had an effect on our lives, it’s usually the relationships we have with certain people”, Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – said at the time.

The newly released music video follows the news that JJ Lin and Gentle Bones were both Singapore’s top-streamed local artists on Spotify in 2021. Lin earned the top spot, while Gentle Bones ranked second.

JJ Lin was also awarded the prize for Best Southeast Asian Act at this year’s MTV EMAs, which took place November 14. He also performed a two-day concert at Singaporean venue Marina Bay Sands in late November, with proceeds going to charity.

Meanwhile, Gentle Bones released his long-awaited self-titled debut album in September. The album features a slew of previously released singles like ‘Help!’, ‘A Day At A Time’ and ‘You’re My Superhero’.