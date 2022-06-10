Gentle Bones and Lullaboy form new duo Bones & The Boy, share first single ‘Good In Me’

Gentle Bones and Lullaboy have joined forces as the duo Bones & The Boy and released their debut single ‘Good In Me’.

The two Singaporean singer-songwriters also announced that the track will be part of an upcoming EP, slated for release on June 24 via Yung Lee Records, the label founded by Gentle Bones (real name Joel Tan). The project was produced by Homeground Studios, who Tan frequently collaborates with for his releases.

‘Good In Me’ is an evocative two-minute track on which the two artists muse on being accepted by their partners. “I wrote a song with Gentle Bones about finding a person who knows all of our flaws but still loves us for the goodness they see in our hearts,” shared Lullaboy in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Good In Me’ here:

‘Good In Me’ is the latest in a series of Gentle Bones collaborations, released both as standalone tracks and cuts on his debut self-titled album. On May 27, he dropped ‘I’m An Artiste’ with Rangga Jones and evanturetime. In November, he notably released ‘At Least I Had You’ with Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin.

On the other hand, Indonesian-Singaporean artist Lullaboy released his debut album ‘chapters of you’ on January 20, which featured tracks like ‘Dejavu’ and ‘Only In My Dreams’.

Next month, Gentle Bones will perform a charity concert at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, where proceeds will go towards groups that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including underprivileged families, senior citizens and people with disabilities.