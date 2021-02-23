Gentle Bones announces collaborative single with Clara Benin, ‘A Day At A Time’

Gentle Bones will soon release a new collaborative single with Clara Benin titled ‘A Day At A Time.’

The two singer-songwriters worked on the track, which will be released March 5, together online during 2020’s lockdown. “We went through many WhatsApp conversations and calls, also a lot of large files being sent through the web,” Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – said in a statement.

“It’s my first experience working fully virtually and I loved it! Clara actually wrote many beautiful parts to the song which unfortunately couldn’t be squeezed into the final track.”

Gentle Bones, who initiated the collaboration, said he wrote ‘A Day At A Time’ specifically with Benin in mind. “She has great lyric writing and her voice is beautiful, to say the least,” he said of the Filipina singer-songwriter. “She makes music that I really look up to and always was a benchmark for me for folk music.”

Benin has been a longtime admirer of Gentle Bones as well, having become an “instant fan” in 2013 after watching the music video for his single ‘Until We Die’. “At that time, I was just starting to build my music career so it was very inspiring for me to see Southeast Asian artists like Gentle Bones thrive in their music and artistry. I feel very honoured that he reached out to me for this collaboration,” she said in a statement.

“I guess the most challenging thing about this collaboration in particular was that Joel and I have never met in person before and we only met through this collaboration via a phone call!”

‘A Day At A Time’ will receive a music video – scheduled for release on March 8 – that fans can contribute to by sending short video snippets of their daily life routines from today (February 23) onwards.

‘A Day At A Time’ is the latest in a string of collaborations Gentle Bones has released in the past year, the latest being ‘Better With You’ featuring fellow Singaporean pop artist Benjamin Kheng. It is also Gentle Bones’ first release as an artist on Cross Ratio Entertainment, making him labelmates with several Singaporean Mandopop artists like Derrick Hoh, Alfred Sim, Ling Kai and Tay Kewei (with whom Gentle Bones collaborated on his debut Mandarin single, ‘你還不知道?’ or ‘Don’t You Know Yet?’).

‘A Day At A Time’ is Benin’s first release since her 2020 EP ‘Fragments’. In January, she performed at Karpos Live’s first virtual concert alongside Leanne & Naara.