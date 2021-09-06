Gentle Bones announces self-titled debut album, reveals singles with Jasmine Sokko and lewloh

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones has announced his long-awaited debut album.

The upcoming album, titled ‘Gentle Bones’, has yet to receive an official release date. The self-titled effort will feature five new tracks in English and Mandarin, two of which will release later this week.

‘Help!’, co-written with Jasmine Sokko, and ‘What Are We Doing’, which features fellow singer-songwriter lewloh, are scheduled to arrive on streaming platforms on Friday (September 10), serving as teasers for the album.

The self-titled debut album will also feature previously released tracks from the singer, including ‘A Day At A Time’ with Clara Benin, ‘Better With You’ with Benjamin Kheng, ‘Daily Dose Of Love’ with Karencici, and most recently, ‘Positive Procrastination’ featuring Gamaliél.

Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – said of the upcoming record, per a press release: “I’ve never felt more confident and excited to create and put out music. I think for the first time in my music career, I’m truly making music that I feel I want to hear that I’m not getting from music that’s already out. It’s almost as if I’m filling in my own space and that’s really nice to do.”

Gentle Bones notably released his self-titled debut EP in 2015. His last full-length release was the 2018 joint album ‘B4NGER PROJECT’, recorded with Singaporean electronic dance producer MYRNE. He then released a three-track EP ‘Michelle’ that same year.