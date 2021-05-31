Gentle Bones drops new Mandopop single ‘Daily Dose Of Love’, featuring Karencici

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones continues to venture into Mandopop with ‘一天加点爱’ (‘Daily Dose Of Love’), his new single featuring Chinese-American artist Karencici.

The jazz-inflected track explores the challenges of long-distance relationships, and how creating romance in one’s daily life is key to maintaining a long-lasting connection. Hear it below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Gentle Bones, whose real name is Joel Tan, shared: “I think what I wanted to convey was that in a relationship, learning how to respect the rhythm of each other’s lives is so important. Learning how to balance that with the longing for each other is the hardest part of a relationship.”

A music video for the single will also be released on June 10.

This is Gentle Bones’ second Mandopop single, his first being a collaboration with fellow Singaporean musician Tay Kewei ‘你還不知道?’ (‘Don’t You Know Yet?’), which has notched over 4.6million streams on Spotify alone.

Last year, Gentle Bones released a collaboration with Singapore’s Benjamin Kheng, ‘Better With You’, that won him Single of the Year at Singapore’s *SCAPE Youth Music Awards 2021 earlier this year. He won three gongs in total at the awards ceremony.

Karencici is known in Taiwan as a prolific songwriter who has written songs for the likes of Jolin Tsai, Rainie Yang, Yoga Lin and Hebe Tien. Her 2018 debut album ‘SHA YAN’, was also recognised with nominations at the Golden Melody Awards.