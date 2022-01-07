Gentle Bones duets with Julia Wu on new Mandarin ballad ‘Modern Romance’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones has released new Mandarin single ‘摩登愛情’, or ‘Modern Romance’, featuring Taiwan-based singer Julia Wu.

Out today (January 7) on all major streaming platforms, the ballad explores the vulnerabilities the fears of people in relationships. Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – explained in a statement: “Individuality and belonging is what we all seek. Sometimes, a romantic relationship can become difficult to fit into the picture, but we idealise its possibilities anyways.”

Wu, on the other hand, added that she was most interested in the topic of ambiguity, which the song addresses. Listen to ‘Modern Romance’ here:

‘Modern Romance’ is Gentle Bones’ first release of the year. It follows his most recent collaboration, ‘At Least I Had You’ with Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin. He also appeared on fellow Singaporean musician Dru Chen’s single ‘La Di Da’.

In September, Gentle Bones launched his self-titled debut album, which carried solo tracks ‘You’re My Superhero’ and ‘Help!’ as well as collaborations with Benjamin Kheng, lewloh, Clara Benin and more.

“I’d gone through a journey where I was tired with my own sound and writing,” Tan told NME of the decision to fill his debut album with collaborators. “I was just trying to learn from people I respect and just create together.”