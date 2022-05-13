Gentle Bones shares new EP, ‘The Art of Thanking Yourself’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones has released a new three-track EP, entitled ‘The Art of Thanking Yourself’.

Released onto streaming platforms on Friday (May 13), the three-track project picks up where Bones left off with his 2020 single, ‘dear me,’. The EP comes with two new tracks, ‘thank you’ and ‘for being you.’ featuring TENGY.

Listen to Gentle Bones’ ‘The Art of Thanking Yourself’ EP below.

Advertisement

While ‘dear me,’ was a slow, melancholic tune, ‘thank you’ and ‘for being you.’ are livelier tunes, both taking on electronic and jazz approaches.

The Art of Thanking Yourself’ will be the first of multiple releases that Gentle Bones has planned for the next two months. Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter revealed that he will release new music fortnightly for two months starting today (May 13).

Further information regarding his upcoming releases is currently unknown.

The newly released EP also marks Gentle Bones’ third release of the year. In January, he teamed up with Taiwanese singer Julia Wu for the Mandarin ballad, ‘Modern Romance’. In March, he released a single titled ‘Can We Have A Conversation’, which was co-written by fellow Singaporean musician YAØ.

Advertisement

In September last year, Gentle Bones launched his self-titled debut album, which carried solo tracks ‘You’re My Superhero’ and ‘Help!’ as well as collaborations with Benjamin Kheng, lewloh, Clara Benin and more.