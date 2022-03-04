Gentle Bones shares new single, ‘Can We Have A Conversation?’, co-written by YAØ

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones has shared a new single, ‘Can We Have A Conversation?’.

Released on Friday (March 4), ‘Can We Have A Conversation?’ Is part of Mediacorp’s upcoming Youth Mental Health Awareness campaign, and shines a spotlight on the necessity of talking about mental health.

The single – co-written by fellow singer-songwriter YAØ – sees Gentle Bones singing over a soft piano and guitar melody, with a smooth bass line and percussions.

“It matters what you feel inside, it’s fine to worry about it / There’s soon to be light, cause all is never what it seems” and “It’s okay to not be okay too / It’s okay to do what’s best for you”, he sings over the course of the track.

Listen to ‘Can We Have A Conversation?’ below.

Following the release of the single, Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – took to Instagram to write: “This track conveys stories of strength & resilience lived by Rae, Dylan, John, Ryan, Iris & Reina. & thank you [mediacorp] for putting this together in order to raise awareness for the importance of mental health amongst our youth.”

‘Can We Have A Conversation?’ marks Gentle Bones’ second single of the year, following ‘Modern Romance’, featuring Taiwan-based singer Julia Wu in early January.

In September, Gentle Bones launched his self-titled debut album, which carried solo tracks ‘You’re My Superhero’ and ‘Help!’ as well as collaborations with Benjamin Kheng, lewloh, Clara Benin and more.

He would later add the collaboration ‘At Least I Had You’ with JJ Lin into the album after its release.

“I’d gone through a journey where I was tired with my own sound and writing,” Tan told NME of the decision to fill his debut album with collaborators. “I was just trying to learn from people I respect and just create together.”