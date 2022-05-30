Gentle Bones to perform charity concert at Marina Bay Sands this July

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones will perform a charity concert this July.

This will be Gentle Bones’ first headline concert in five years, and will feature “special guests”, the artist said on Instagram. The concert – organised by the RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd – will take place at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands on July 22 from 7pm onwards.

Proceeds from the charity concert will go towards groups that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including underprivileged families, senior citizens and people with disabilities. Beneficiary groups involved in the concert include FUN! Fund for Seniors, PCF Sparkle Care Centres, Lions Befrienders Service Association, Dementia Singapore and more.

Advertisement

Tickets are being priced between S$88 and S$228 and will go on sale today (Monday May 30) via SISTIC and Marina Bay Sands from 10am local time.

“Over the past year and a half, I have been focused on making music that empowers the listeners to come to terms with the understanding that they are much more to what meets the eye of anyone outside of themselves,” Gentle Bones – real name Joel Tan – said in a press statement.

“I am extremely heartened to be able to translate this in a live concert setting that will contribute to many, not just of the music industry alone. I consider this to be an absolute honour and privilege.”

Just last Friday, Gentle Bones released a collaboration with Rangga Jones called ‘I Am An Artiste’. It follows his three-track EP entitled ‘The Art of Thanking Yourself’. In March, he released the single ‘Can We Have A Conversation?’, co-written by YAØ. The track was part of Mediacorp’s upcoming Youth Mental Health Awareness campaign. Both songs shine a spotlight on the necessity of talking about mental health.

In September last year, Gentle Bones launched his self-titled debut album, which carried solo tracks ‘You’re My Superhero’ and ‘Help!’ as well as collaborations with Benjamin Kheng, lewloh, Clara Benin and more.