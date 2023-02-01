Gentle Bones signs with Warner Music Asia

Singer-songwriter Gentle Bones has signed with Warner Music Asia after retiring the project in Singapore.

Gentle Bones, real name Joel Tan, will now work together with the label to expand his fanbase to other Asian countries outside of Singapore, with the singer sharing in a statement; “I’m extremely excited to be working with the Warner Music Asia team. It’s an honour to be a part of their roster and being able to work with these prominent industry professionals. We’re putting together releases that encompass a strong regional vision and I am thrilled to bring this to fruition in the next couple of years with them.”

Tan has also shared that a new single that will mark his debut with the label titled ‘The Right Words’ will be released on February 10. That single will also be the first music from an upcoming four-track EP set to be released in the third quarter of 2023.

He previously announced last year in July that the Gentle Bones project will be retired in Singapore. Following a performance at a charity concert at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands on July 22 alongside fellow Singaporean artists JJ Lin, Charlie Lim, Linying, and Tay Kewei, Tan revealed that the show was his “last ever concert in Singapore”.

Though he that he “will no longer be performing or participating in any activities locally” by the end of 2022, Tan left the door open for the Gentle Bones project to continue outside of the country, adding, “There’ll still be more music to be made.”

Gentle Bones released his self-titled debut album in 2021, eight years after he released his debut single ‘Until We Die’. Becoming Universal Music’s first-ever Singaporean signee in 2015, Gentle Bones would go on to release a joint album with Singaporean producer MYRNE called ‘B4NGER PROJECT’ in 2018.

He was Singapore’s third most-streamed local artist on Spotify after JJ Lin and Sezairi in Spotify’s 2022 wrapped, marking the third consecutive year he has found himself on the list.