George Ezra teases new music and launches ‘Gold Rush Kid’ website

George Ezra has shared a snippet of his forthcoming new music and launched a new website by the name of ‘Gold Rush Kid’.

The singer/songwriter is expected to release the follow-up to his March 2018 album ‘Staying At Tamara’s’ later this year. That record followed on from his 2014 debut ‘Wanted On Voyage’.

Posting on his social media channels yesterday (January 11), Ezra shared a clip of himself pressing play on a record player before audio of him singing a new song a capella is heard.

The clip, titled ‘#AnyoneForYou’ (the possible title of the new song), can be seen below.

Ezra has also launched a new website called ‘Gold Rush Kid’, which appears to be the holding page for his forthcoming new record. Fans of Ezra can sign up for a newsletter on the site for more information.

Ezra will return to the live stage later this year, with major dates at London’s Finsbury Park and Boardmasters Festival 2022 planned so far.

Announcing the Finsbury Park gig last year (which will see Blossoms and Holly Humberstone supporting), Ezra told his fans in a video message: “I want you to be there. I need you to be there. It’s gonna be a party.”

Ezra was one of the artists who performed during Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream last summer, which took place online after the festival was cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.