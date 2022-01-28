George Ezra announces third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ with joyous new single ‘Anyone For You’

George Ezra has announced his third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ – listen to its lead single ‘Anyone For You’ below.
Having signalled his return on social media last week, the singer-songwriter confirmed today (January 28) that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’ will arrive on June 10 via Columbia. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
The forthcoming album was written and produced entirely in London by Ezra and his longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.
“The Gold Rush Kid? That’s me,” explained Ezra of the LP’s title, with a press release describing the new 12-track collection as being “marvellous, transporting [and] elevational”.
“[The songs] sound like me. That’s what ties them together,” the musician added.
‘Gold Rush Kid’ has been previewed by a euphoric first single. “‘Anyone For You’ is a patchwork of lyric ideas found in old notebooks and chance moments shared between musicians in the studio,” Ezra said.
The singer discovered a verse that dates back to before he’d started work on his second album, and included it in the new song.
“Tiger Lily moved to the city, she’d just turned 21/ And I said: here’s my number, hit me up, if you’re needing anyone/ And then I can be anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you,” it goes ahead of a joyous singalong chorus.
You can watch the official ‘Anyone For You’ video above and see the ‘Gold Rush Kid’ artwork below.
Ezra will showcase some of his new material at a trio of intimate shows in February and into March. Fans can gain first access to a ticket pre-sale by pre-ordering ‘Gold Rush Kid’ from Ezra’s official store.
As announced last year, the singer is also due to perform his biggest headline concert to date at Finsbury Park in London on July 17. Support will come from Blossoms and Holly Humberstone, with more acts to be confirmed.
In August, Ezra will headline Boardmasters festival alongside Kings Of Leon and Disclosure.
George Ezra’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:
FEBRUARY 2022
27 – Manchester Opera House, Manchester
28 – Kings Theatre, Edinburgh
MARCH
2 – The London Palladium, London
JULY
17 – Finsbury Park, London
AUGUST
12 – Boardmasters, Cornwall