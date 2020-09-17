A mural has been unveiled in Kingsbury, London in memory of George Michael.

The artwork, created by British artist Dawn Mellor, features scenes from the late star’s music videos and other visual vignettes commissioned as part of the Brent Biennial.

A mural celebrating the life of George Michael by London-based artist, Dawn Mellor is unveiled as part of the first Brent Biennial, presented by Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture

Credit: Anthony Upton/PA pic.twitter.com/Iw5a2GJzUV — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) September 17, 2020

Advertisement

Brent Biennial was set up following the borough being named London Borough of Culture for 2020, and more than 20 other artworks have been planned to pay homage to the area’s history and culture.

The nine-metre tall artwork, unveiled in Kingsbury where Michael lived and went to school as a teenager, includes scenes from the videos for ‘Careless Whisper’ and ‘Outside’.

According to Metro, the mural has been designed to be permanent, joining similar tributes including Amy Winehouse murals in Camden and an artwork for David Bowie in Brixton.

In January, Michael was among the new additions to The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, a book that compiles the life stories of the most influential people in British history.

New entries are only allowed to be added following their death, with all of 2020’s additions having died in 2016. Michael joined the likes of Sir George Martin and David Bowie in bringing the total number of articles in the dictionary to 61,411, which covers the lives of 63,693 people.

Advertisement

Michael is recognised for his “phenomenally successful pop group Wham!,” and for “a solo career which saw him top the UK singles and album charts seven times each and sell more than 80 million records worldwide.” He died on Christmas Day, 2016, from dilated cardiomyopathy.