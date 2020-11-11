Gerard Way sparks fan speculation about new My Chemical Romance music in cryptic Instagram post

Gerard Way has sparked fresh speculation among a number of My Chemical Romance fans that new music from the band could be on the way after he posted a cryptic artistic image on Instagram.

The band officially reunited with a live show in LA back in December 2019, ending a six-year hiatus. They had been due to tour in 2020, including dates in the UK, until the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shelve their plans until 2021.

While MCR haven’t released any new music since announcing their return, a caption-less image posted by Way on his Instagram account on Sunday (November 8) still managed to get the band’s fans talking yet again about the prospect of new material.

Advertisement

The heavily-edited image, which you can see below, appears to show a statue draped in darkness amid scrawled lighting effects, causing some to believe that Way could be teasing artwork from a future MCR release.

“This has to mean something MCR-related. Like, it HAS to,” one fan commented on a thread about the image on the MCR Reddit page, while another wrote: “Can’t help it, my hopes are high af again.”

“IDK what this is but it’d make a very nice single cover I think,” one fan wrote in reply to the image on Instagram.

While the cryptic nature of the image has got people talking, one fan spoke about why they believed that MCR wouldn’t be releasing new music during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While I hope it’s new MCR music I don’t think it’s likely with the pandemic,” they wrote. “Maybe if they all lived on the same side of the country, but Frank [Iero] is still in NJ. I really hope Frank hasn’t been traveling during the pandemic, considering his health problems.”

Advertisement

Billboard notes that the statue in question appears to be one that Way has on display in his garden, given that the frontman posted a photo of it back in July 2019.

Way’s most recent Instagram post arrived yesterday (November 10) as he commented on The Umbrella Academy being renewed for a third season on Netflix. Production will begin on the show in February 2021.