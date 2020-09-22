Gerard Way wants to record a new song on Billie Eilish’s Fender ukulele

Gerard Way has revealed that he might record a new song on Billie Eilish‘s new Fender ukulele after recently being gifted the instrument.

Eilish’s team-up with the US guitar manufacturer was unveiled earlier this month, and has been labelled as “a bold take on the four-string classic”.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend (September 19), the My Chemical Romance frontman shared an image of the instrument – which is adorned with Eilish’s signature “blohsh” symbol – among a plant in his garden.

Describing the ukulele as “rad looking and sounding”, Way explained: “It has a really interesting pattern on it, and you can plug it in, so now I’m going to plug this into a fuzz pedal and see what happens. I may report back with my findings. It’s fun to play.

“I don’t normally play ukulele but I did in fact recently write a song called Ukulele Songs, which is about ukulele songs. I may share that. I’m not sure, but if I record it, I will use this ukulele. Have a good Saturday. Congrats on the uke, Billie!”

You can see Way’s post above.

Back in July, Way released a new solo track called ‘Here Comes The End’ which featured on the trailer for season two of The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix adaptation of his comic book series.

Upon launching her Fender ukulele design, Eilish explained: “The ukulele was the first instrument I learned: it’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing.

“The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically if you know three chords you can play almost any song. I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing — anyone can do it.”